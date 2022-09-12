Serentica Renewables to install 1.5 GW hybrid wind & solar capacity

Serentica Renewables, a subsidiary of Twinstar Overseas (TSOL), on Monday said it plans to install around 1.5 GW of hybrid solar and wind power across Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

A large part of this capacity will be used to deliver close to 600 MW of RTC clean energy to various entities of the Vedanta Group. The capacity will be commissioned in 24 months, subject to statutory approvals.

End-to-end green solutions

The company will focus on providing round-the-clock (RTC) carbon-free power to large energy consumers in India. It will specialise in providing end-to-end green solutions to the consumers, including connectivity to the appropriate transmission network, the company said in a statement.

The firm is focused on industrial decarbonisation, by making renewables the primary source of energy for the commercial & industrial (C&I) segment.

Serentica will also participate selectively in government tenders subject to the project having synergies with its overall focus of providing direct green energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers. Serentica is committed to reversing climate change by decarbonising energy-intensive industries such as steel, cement, aluminium and zinc. Industries account for over 30 per cent of total carbon emissions.

Promoting green energy

“In India, most of the electricity demand of industrial consumers is met through thermal sources. We want to take advantage of the best-in-class policy framework rolled out by the Government of India to promote green energy in the C&I sector,” the company said.

In the medium-term, Serentica aims to install 5,000 MW of carbon-free generation capacity coupled with different storage technologies. Eventually, it aims to supply over 15 billion units of clean energy annually and displace 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, it added.

Serentica Renewables is a subsidiary of Twinstar Overseas, which also owns controlling stakes in Sterlite Power Transmission and Sterlite Technologies.