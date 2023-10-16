Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, a manufacturer of pumps and motors, has received a patent for its ‘ADA conversion-based contactor-less soft starter’.

A media statement said the Patent Office, Government of India, has awarded Shakti Pumps this patent, fully adhering to the provisions outlined in the Patents Act of 1970. This patent is set to maintain its validity for 20 years, commencing from the date of filing. This is the fifth patent that the company has secured, while also having submitted 25 patent applications, spanning both domestic and international jurisdictions, it said.

Starter, an IoT device, uses a special technology to provide a smooth motor start and stop. This technology offers a soft start with improved starting torque, a jerk-free start, the elimination of inrush current and precise control. Due to its adaptability, it is a smart choice for applications in any motor, industrial installations, and conveyor belt systems sectors, it said.

Retrofit solution

Due to its jerk-free starting and stopping qualities, which increase mechanical durability and extend motor insulation life, this starter is also a top contender for line start Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors, it said. This is a retrofit solution for induction machine.

Starters, with their motor protection features, inrush current management, and safety provisions, are indispensable for maintaining the reliability of electric motors.

Quoting Dinesh Patidar, Chairman of Shakti Pumps, the statement said, “Customers can use this system remotely via mobile which can reduce the need for physical presence. For discom, the soft starter would not only reduce stress on the motor and extend its life but also prolong the life of the entire system, including cables, transformers, and other electrical and mechanical components in the transmission system. Overall, this innovation is expected to decrease maintenance requirements and double the system’s lifespan.”

