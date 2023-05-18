Shalby reported a net profit dip of 4.18 per cent to ₹18.3 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. Total income grew 2.11 per cent to ₹183.5 crore.

Net profit for FY23 surged to ₹80.8 crore from ₹69.8 crore. Total income jumped to ₹727.3 crore from ₹659.7 crore.

The company also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up (i.e. 12 per cent), for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

Shalby Limited is a chain of multispecialty hospitals and tertiary care centres. Shalby is focused on healthcare, clinical care, homecare, and research.