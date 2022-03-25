Shashi Sinha is new Chairman of BARC India

Shashi Sinha, Chief Executive Officer at IPG Mediabrands India, was unanimously elected as the new Chairman of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) at a meeting of the council’s board on Friday. Sinha, who is also on the board of the Advertising Agencies Association of India, has played a key role in the formation of BARC. He succeeds Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., who served as the Chairman for last three years.

“Over the last decade, BARC has evolved to become a robust currency and developed into a strong base for decision making for all stakeholders. I look forward to continue working with the team at BARC and I am confident that together we will be able to add and bring in more value to the broadcast ecosystem,” Sinha said in a statement.

He is also actively involved in various industry bodies such as the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). He was also the Past Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), Past President of The Ad Club and is the current Chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC) and till very recently was the first Chairman of the Technical Committee of BARC India.

“It has been a privilege to lead and serve BARC India as the Chairman, for two terms. The organisation has indeed grown and progressed substantially since its inception. I would like to welcome Shashi as he takes the helm of an industry-critical operation in a fast-changing landscape. I am sure that BARC India will soar to newer heights under his guidance,” added Goenka.