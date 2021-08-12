Shivalik launches ‘Lofy’ home interior solutions as forward integration

Ahmedabad-based property developer Shivalik Group announced the launch of Lofy home interior solutions, a forward integration of its core business of real estate development.

The company looks to provide custom-fitted interiors as an added feature to its residential property buyers. “Conventionally, interiors and plumbing are some of the areas that add to the anxiety of customers after purchasing a house. Moreover, post the Covid pandemic, there is a growing resistance to allowing any unknown persons or carpenters inside the house. There is a growing trend towards furnished house purchases,” said Talak Shah, Managing Director, Shivalik Group.

“This is a popular trend currently in some of the large cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and parts of Europe,” he said adding that this added feature of custom-made interiors from professionals will drive additional business for the company.

Tie ups

The company has tied up with home-furnishing companies and suppliers, and will take more on board soon. “We will inaugurate our first experience center in Ahmedabad on August 15. This service will be provided to anyone buying a house, not necessarily from our projects. This expands the reach for our Lofy brand,” said Shah.

Speaking of the impact of Covid-19, Shah mentioned that the sector has reached pre-Covid level sales and inquiries for residentials. “Commercial space looks to be taking a little longer, but we hope that will also recover in a year’s time,” he added.

Shivalik has 10 projects in and around Ahmedabad and is now proposing three more projects in the developing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar patch.

“The demand for residential properties has revived in the mid-premium segment, while affordable space was always in demand,” Shah said.