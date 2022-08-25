Shopsy hits 100 m users ahead of festive season 

Flipkart’s social commerce app Shopsy crossed over 100 million users a few weeks back, a milestone the company had earlier estimated to achieve by the end of 2022, said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President & Head, New Businesses (Shopsy, Cleartrip, ReCommerce) at Flipkart.

He added that almost 40 per cent of the new users being added to Flipkart today come via Flipkart Shopsy. According to Menon, this contribution of Shopsy was 25 per cent about three months back. Flipkart Shopsy’s recent TV commercial is said to have brought this jump in the company’s growth metrics.

From Shopsy to Flipkart The company is also seeing a significant chunk of new e-commerce users who start their ecommerce journey with Flipkart Shopsy, later move to shopping on the Flipkart as well. “We are seeing customers who started their e-commerce journey with Shopsy in the early part of this year, because that’s when Shopsy had its first wave of customer adoption. A very big chunk of this user base— more than half of them— is actually shopping on Flipkart as well,” said Menon.

He noted that this is the logical journey for e-commerce customers. Once they test a new shopping option like ecommerce on a platform like Shopsy and grow comfortable with it, they start exploring new platforms like Flipkart.

Not keen on expansion yet

In terms of preparing for the festive season, Flipkart Shopsy is focused on consolidating its 2.5 lakh strong seller base, making sure that all sellers are well prepared and gearing up for customers . “We already have close to 2.5 lakh sellers on the platform, which is a big number. So we are not so keen on getting new sellers because we are very close to the festive season now. So, we are not actively expanding that yet,” Menon added.

Driven by fashion category Talking about product categories which are driving growth for Flipkart Shopsy, he said that in terms of number of units sold, it is largely driven by the fashion category, followed by home products, general merchandise and electronic accessories.

Shopsy was launched by Flipkart in July 2021 with the objective to offer an expansive range of engaging and affordable products. Today, Shopsy has over 2.5 lakh sellers on the platform who provide 150 million products. . The company competes with players like Meesho and Amazon-owned Glowroad in the social commerce space.