Siemens Gamesa has signed a supply agreement with leading steel company ArcelorMittal’s subsidiary in India to supply 46 SG 3.6-145 wind turbines for a project totalling 166 MW in Andhra Pradesh. The clean electricity produced will be used by one of its steel plants, providing a much-needed boost to the industry’s decarbonisation efforts in the country.

The deal has been signed with AM Green Energy Private Limited (AMGEPL), a joint venture of ArcelorMittal S.A. and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS India). The wind project will form part of a 989-MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project by AMGEPL in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. Large-scale renewable energy investments by the power-intensive steel industry will help reduce carbon emissions and drive a cleaner future.

The total power generated from the Kurnool wind farm will be used by the AM/NS India steel plant located at Hazira, Gujarat, and will enable AM/NS India to meet 20 per cent of its electricity needs from renewable resources while helping to reduce its carbon emissions by 1.5 million tonnes each year.

AP policy

The supply of wind turbines to this project will commence in the second quarter of calendar year 2023 and the turbines will be manufactured at Siemens Gamesa’s plants in India. Andhra Pradesh, where the project is located, has significant potential for power generation through wind projects. The project is in line with Andhra Pradesh government’s Renewable Energy Export Policy 2020 for solar, wind and hybrid projects, which aims to promote the export of renewable energy outside the State.

Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009 and currently has a 40 per cent market share and an installed base of over 8 GW, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie. The company has a blade factory in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), and an operations and maintenance center in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), according to a press release from the company.