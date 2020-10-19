Simpliwork Offices inks long-term office space lease in Pune

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
JLL, a real estate consultancy firm, has announced that Simpliwork Offices, the Bengaluru-headquartered flex space operator, has signed a long-term lease for 230,945 square feet Grade A office space at Sky One Corporate Park in Pune. This transaction is the largest Pune office lease signed till date in 2020.
Simpliwork Offices provides fully furnished and managed offices for medium and large enterprises. The company will be one of the first to occupy Sky One Corporate Park, the new three million square feet commercial project by Lunkad Realty. This will be Simpliwork’s first office in Pune.
Simpliwork plans to accommodate about 2,500 employees at this location soon.
Also read: New office space supply down 32 per cent in 8 major cities: Report
“Simpliwork Offices was evaluating the most strategic location for launching their first office in Pune. Basis our advice and market intelligence, Simpliwork chose Viman Nagar due to low vacancy and limited future supply of Grade A projects. Occupiers today prefer versatile operators, who can offer complete CapEx and flexible OpEx solutions, thus, enhancing employee experience. Owing to its proximity to the airport, upcoming metro, huge residential catchment and established social infrastructure, Viman Nagar continues to be a sought-after destination for MNCs as well as large Indian corporates,” said Sanjay Bajaj, Managing Director, Pune, JLL.
“We are excited to have found an office space that fits our needs so well. We appreciate the hard work and due diligence carried out by the JLL team. Viman Nagar’s unique ecosystem gives us access to world-class infrastructure as well as skilled manpower,” said Kunal Walia, Founder and CEO, Simpliwork Offices.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...