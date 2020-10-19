Simpliwork Offices inks long-term office space lease in Pune

JLL, a real estate consultancy firm, has announced that Simpliwork Offices, the Bengaluru-headquartered flex space operator, has signed a long-term lease for 230,945 square feet Grade A office space at Sky One Corporate Park in Pune. This transaction is the largest Pune office lease signed till date in 2020.

Simpliwork Offices provides fully furnished and managed offices for medium and large enterprises. The company will be one of the first to occupy Sky One Corporate Park, the new three million square feet commercial project by Lunkad Realty. This will be Simpliwork’s first office in Pune.

Simpliwork plans to accommodate about 2,500 employees at this location soon.

Also read: New office space supply down 32 per cent in 8 major cities: Report

“Simpliwork Offices was evaluating the most strategic location for launching their first office in Pune. Basis our advice and market intelligence, Simpliwork chose Viman Nagar due to low vacancy and limited future supply of Grade A projects. Occupiers today prefer versatile operators, who can offer complete CapEx and flexible OpEx solutions, thus, enhancing employee experience. Owing to its proximity to the airport, upcoming metro, huge residential catchment and established social infrastructure, Viman Nagar continues to be a sought-after destination for MNCs as well as large Indian corporates,” said Sanjay Bajaj, Managing Director, Pune, JLL.

“We are excited to have found an office space that fits our needs so well. We appreciate the hard work and due diligence carried out by the JLL team. Viman Nagar’s unique ecosystem gives us access to world-class infrastructure as well as skilled manpower,” said Kunal Walia, Founder and CEO, Simpliwork Offices.