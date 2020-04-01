Singareni Collieries announces layoff in underground mines to check Covid-19 spread

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited has declared a layoff for underground mines of the company except some including Shanthikhani, GDK 11A and Kondapur mechanised and open cast mines.

The State-owned mining company has decided on the layoff to check the spread of coronavirus.

In a circular issued to the management staff and Chief Inspector of Mines, it has informed about the management decision to stop work at the underground mines and stoppage of all manual underground face working and manual drilling as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of virus.

Accordingly, the mining work and various-related operations have been suspended in the underground mines by declaring a layoff to the employees except essential staff from second shift of April 1 to third shift of April 14 or until lockdown is lifted.

However, the mechanised sections of ALP, VK-7 Inclined, Shanthikhani, GDK -11A Inclined and Kondapur mines and opencast mines and projects shall be operational.

A notice has been issued as per the requirement for suspension of operations in the underground mines and departments declaring a layoff as per the Industrial Disputes Act 1947.

The staff have been communicated about the decision taken in view of the potential of spread of the virus and to ensure safe operating procedures in the mechanised mines both underground and opencast in the Collieries.