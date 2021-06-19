Single bidder Vedanta wins Kuraloi (A) North coal block in Jharsuguda

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Vedanta Ltd has been awarded the Kuraloi (A) North coal block in Jharsuguda district of Odisha at a bid of 15.25 per cent revenue share, the Ministry of Coal announced on Saturday.
Vedanta was the only bidder during the Centre’s second attempt of auctioning the block, Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi told Parliament in March.
An Empowered Committee of Secretaries (ECoS) from the central government would take a final call on whether to award the block to the single bidder, Pralhad said in a written reply.
Vedanta's flagship aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda has an annual capacity of 1.6 million tonnes. It has a 3,615 MW thermal power plant for captive use.
With a geological reserve of 1,680 million tonnes, the Kuraloi (A) North block had been earlier floated during the first tranche of auctions under the MMDR (Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation) Act last year.
This is the third coal block that Vedanta has bagged after Jamkhani coal block in 2019 and Radhikapur West coal block in the auction last year. Both the blocks are also in Odisha.
During 2020-21, Vedanta’s aluminium and power vertical consumed around 22 million tonnes of coal. This was mainly sourced from Coal India.
“Our own coal mines are expected to be operationalised over the next couple of years,” Vedanta MD Ajay Kapur told BusinessLine last month.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
The first ever World Test Championship is on, and we have a quiz on the longest cricket format — Test cricket
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...