Skanda Aerospace Technology Pvt Ltd (SATPL), a joint venture of Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools and Rave Gears LLC, Texas, has inaugurated a gear and gearbox manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. SATPL specialises in high-precision CNC and complex aerospace gear manufacturing for the global aerospace engine and gear markets.

India’s defence sector is attracting growing interest from neighbouring nations for its domestically developed aircraft, helicopters and other specialised products.

“Skanda’s new facility positions itself to meet the escalating demand for products within this sector,” the company said in a release.