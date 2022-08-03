Skill-Lync, MathWorks partner to train more than 10,000 graduates over 3 years

Skill-Lync, a Chennai-based engineering ed-tech startup, on Wednesday, announced its partnership with mathematical computing software developer MathWorks to train more than 10,000 engineering students and graduates in the next three years.

In a press release, Skill-Lync said, the collaboration will ensure that students have access to best-in-class technology and tools required to succeed in their digital engineering careers across sectors such as automotive, electric vehicles, medical equipment and telecom. Skill-Lync students would get access to MathWorks’ tools, such as MATLAB & Simulink, to successfully complete their project work and would also be certified by MathWorks upon completion of the programme.

Fundamental teaching, research tools

MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualisation, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and model-based design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world’s top universities and learning institutions.

“We are glad to have MathWorks on board for our flagship electric vehicle coursework and it strengthens the value proposition for our learners. We are committed to providing new-age careers for our learners and thereby creating a robust talent ecosystem for the electric vehicle industry,” Krishna Bandaru, Chief Business Officer, Skill-Lync, was quoted in the release.