Skootr, a provider of Premium Managed Office Space services provider, has said it is going to invest ₹100 crore to double space under its management to 10 lakh square ft in the next 12 months.

“We have invested ₹100 to develop 5 lakh sq ft of space,” Puneet Chandra, Director and Co-Founder of Skootr, said.

He said the company’s clients include Claranet, Grant Thornton, Futures First, Creditsafe and Darwinbox, the Hyderabad-based HR tech company that has taken 75,000 sq. ft of space.

“We invested ₹75 crore in the last quarter to expand the managed office portfolio to five lakh sq ft. The clients are looking for flexible office spaces that will include the right mix of private and open space,” he said.

“Return to office continued to pick momentum in the third quarter of 2022 across sectors and clients are seeking workspaces to gain premium office experience,” he said in a statement on Monday.

