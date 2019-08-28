Skore forays into sexual wellness segment

Betting on the growing demand for pleasure products (non-condom) segment in the country, leading condom brand Skore today announced its foray into sexual wellness segment with the launch of a new range of products for men and women.

Globally, sexual wellness industry is witnessing an exponential growth. According to market forecasts, the industry will see an average compound growth of 27 per cent from $15 billion in 2015 to $50 billion in 2020. Increasing awareness on safe relationship and the internet penetration into rural areas are driving more Indians towards sexual wellness products in India as well.

“Keeping global cues in mind, we at Skore believe that there is a decent potential for sexual wellness products in India too. We are looking at rapidly expanding our sexual wellness portfolio with a slew of products that are in the pipeline,” said Vishal Vyas, General Manager - Marketing, Protective Devices Division, TTK Healthcare Limited.

To mark its foray into sexual wellness segment, Skore condoms has recently launched ‘OH!’, a water-based pleasure gel for women that employs a special formula to heighten sensitivity during sex.

The condom brand, which is part of Chennai-based TTK Healthcare protective devices division (PDD), is also in the process of launching a phermone activated body-spray for men which will act as a ‘sex appeal booster’. Pheromones are chemicals that is capable of acting like hormones outside the body of the secreting individual, to impact the behaviour of the receiving individual.

According to market research, total condom sales in India (in volume) stood at 2,264 million between January and December 2018, out of which 744 million units were sold through social sector (government, NGOs) while the 1,519 million is through commercial condom category under which Skore condoms is categorised. During the period, Skore’s condom sales stood at 138 million units with a revenue of ₹112 crore. Skore is India's second largest condom brand, after Manforce Condoms, with a market share of 9 per cent.

With the foray into sexual wellness segment, Skore is aiming for a 25 per cent growth in the next 3 years and also increase its condom market share to 15 per cent in the next five years.

The company is also pushing its new launches through e-commerce platforms.