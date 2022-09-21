Slack plans to strengthen footprint in enterprise business segment 

Slack, a collaboration application aims to strengthen its footprint in the enterprise business segment with continued focus on mid-market organisations, said the senior executives of the company.

It believes Salesforce’s established presence in the enterprise segment can be leveraged to deepen its presence in the segment. Matt Loop, Head of Asia-pacific at Slack told businessline, “Salesforce has an incredible presence in India with a ton of relationships in the enterprise segment, which is an area we want to continue building our relationships with the said organisations.”

Empowering organisations

Salesforce and Slack both have similar missions of empowering organisations in their digital transformation journey. We align on a lot of factors that deliver value to the customers. Slack is becoming core in Salesforce’s overall offering, he added.

The company said, it aims to provide services to traditional enterprises that are still in the process of complete digital transformation. It also intends to build deeper relations with the clients that have already adopted the platform by building a larger ecosystem.

Mid-market organisations

Rahul Sharma, Country Manager at Slack said, “We are seeing a heavy interest coming in from enterprise customers in India. This is due to movement of talent from mid-market organisations to enterprises.” However, Slack is not limited to mid-market and enterprise, as the target is to serve all organisations across the country, he added.

In addition to enterprise segment, Slack also intends to deepen its presence mid-market organisations. “A substantial portion of Slack’s customers are mid market organisations,” Sharma said. The company said it has a good presence in the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market and startups. “We want to help the SMB communities, the next unicorns that are building out of accelerators right now, to build their businesses on Slack,” Loop said.