Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India launched

February 3

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment announced today the creation of ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’ (SETVI), a new entertainment company focused on creating ventures for media talent in India.

This is the first cross corporation joint venture for the Sony Group in India. SETVI intends to build investment opportunities, partnerships, metaverse solutions and more for talent, according to the press note. Talent represented by SETVI will also benefit from potential partnerships and global opportunities across the wider Sony Group, such as Sony PlayStation and Sony Electronics, the press statement added.

“SETVI will leverage our expertise, deep local relationships and global reach to give talent the potential to scale, become household brands and fully realise their creative and commercial potential,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development in Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment. “The digital revolution and India’s unique start-up culture bring huge opportunities and SETVI’s role will be to partner with talent to build and serve their fans in exciting new ways.”

“Sony Group’s ecosystem in India offers far-reaching and unique opportunities for talent to build their brands in an authentic way,” said Sanford Panitch, President, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.

Shridhar Subramaniam, Sanford Panitch, and NP Singh ,Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India, comprise SETVI’s board of directors, and Vijay Singh will lead the new company as CEO.

Vijay Singh appointed CEO of SETVI

Vijay Singh will be appointed as the CEO of SETVI. Singh joins having been CEO at Fox Star Studios for over a decade from 2010 to 2020. Prior to this, Singh was the Managing Director of Developing Markets at the Tetley Group in London, and also brings music industry experience to the role, having previously led Sony Music Entertainment India as the Managing Director from 1996 to 2002.

“Our ambition is to work as advisors to talent to build their wealth and legacy and unlock the best monetisation opportunities for them in India and the world,” said Singh. “It’s exciting to be spearheading this new venture and I look forward to working with talent to fulfil their ambitions in the coming years.”