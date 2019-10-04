SonyLIV business head Uday Sodhi quits

Sony Pictures' OTT platform SonyLIV's business head Uday Sodhi will be leaving the company after spending five years building the video streaming business for Sony in India.

According to Sony Pictures, Uday Sodhi is quitting the company to pursue his entrepreneurial passion in the startup space.

Sony Entertainment Television and Studio Next business head Danish Khan will take over the SonyLIV operations as well to fill in the space.

Sodhi was responsible for the introduction of SonyLIV's subscription model, SonyLIV's relaunch and the international launch of subscriptions .

Before joining Sony, Sodhi worked as the CEO of job search portal headhonchos.com. Previously, he worked as the CEO for Balaji Telefilm's New Media business.