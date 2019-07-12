Spar Hypermarket opens 5th store in Hyderabad

Spar Hypermarket has opened its 5th store in Hyderabad at Vasavi Eden Square Mall in Secunderabad, making its 10th store launch in less than 18 months.

The store follows the success of the earlier 4 outlets in Prestige Sujana Forum Mall, SLN Terminus Mall, Paradise Mall – Nacharam and Sarath City Capital Mall. Rajeev Krishnan, Spar India CEO &MD, in a statement said: “Hyderabad is a city which has been especially receptive to Spar. Our customers here are discerning, quality-conscious and like to give their families the very best.”

Spar India is a franchise of the Dutch retail chain Spar AR International and is brought to India by Max Hypermarkets, part of the Landmark Group based in Dubai. The company is headquartered in Bangalore and operates 24 stores across 10 cities.

Spar Hypermarket has transformed into an experiential Centre and a community hub combining aesthetic appeal. The Store uses unique design strategies that shorten queues and optimise convenience, layouts that best display the expansive range of products.