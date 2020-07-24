Spencer’s Retail plans maiden rights issue, to raise Rs 80 crore

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Spencer’s Retail, a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, is planning its first ever rights issue of Rs 80 crore.
The company will offer existing shareholder rights to purchase shares of Rs 5 value at Rs 75 each that is, at a premium of Rs 70 per share, in the ratio of 2 rights share for ever 15 shares held as on the record date, July 29.
Around 1.06 crore shares will be issued.
The funds raised from the issue are expected to be used for expansion and enhanced working capital requirements, an official said.
Spencer’s Retail's market capitalisation stood at Rs 590 crore on March 31.
The rights issue will open on August 4 and close on August 18, a notification said.
The company operates 191 retail stores (including Nature's Basket, which it acquired last fiscal) of various formats in 42 cities across a trading area of 14.60 lakh sq ft. It has deepened its presence through brick-and-mortar stores in North, East, West and South India, along with an online presence in 17 Indian cities, the company said in its annual report.
Outlook
Spencer’s reported a net loss of Rs 57 crore and a total income of Rs 2,403 crore, on a standalone basis in FY20. The business remained EBITDA-positive, with around 4.6 per cent margins.
The company’s net consolidated debt stood at Rs 191.5 crore, which it said “was comfortable with timely repayments”, given its consolidated turnover of around Rs 2,640 crore.
In its performance overview, Spencer’s has maintained that during FY21, it plans to expand its presence in existing clusters. This will also help the company leverage its back-end capabilities and optimise marketing costs. It will also focus on increasing its non-food business revenues.
“Our principal business strengthening initiative during FY20 was the acquisition of Nature's Basket. This gave us an entry into Mumbai and the western part of India, opening up a significant growth region for us,” Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman said in his shareholders address.
During the year, Spencer’s focused on transforming Nature's Basket business model and integrated the acquired company (and respective owned brands) into Spencer’s ecosystem. This also led to “rationalising some unviable Nature’s Basket stores”.
“By the close of the financial year under review, the operating cost structure at Nature’s Basket had improved considerably and the company reached our desired negative working capital position,” Goenka said.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Wockhardt at current levels. On Thursday, the stock ...
₹1130 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1115110011441160 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...