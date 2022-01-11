SpiceJet: HC rejects appeal against wind-up, allows time to approach SC

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
A division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by SpiceJet against a single judge’s order to wind up the company for non-payment of $24 million to Credit Suisse AG, the Zurich-based stock corporation. However, the bench, consisting of Justice Paresh Upadhyay and Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, stayed this order till January 28 to enable the airline to appeal further in the Supreme Court.
On December 7, the single bench had directed the official liquidator to take over the assets of the carrier. However, after pronouncing the order, the judge stayed it for three weeks, subject to the condition that the company deposits $5 million within two weeks.
SpiceJet challenged the single bench’s order on liquidating its assets, arguing that it was erroneous and against the weight of evidence.
SpiceJet: Madras HC extends stay on single judge order till Jan 11
The division bench on Monday heard the arguments of both parties, and pronounced its order on Tuesday.
The proceedings before MHC arose out of an agreement dated November 24, 2011, between SpiceJet and SRT Technics (SRT) for engine maintenance services. Credit Suisse initiated the company petition as a purported assignee of SRT, claiming non-payment of $24.01 million under the agreement.
Auditors cast doubts over SpiceJet’s ability to continue as a going concern
SpiceJet opposed the petition on the grounds that there was no legally enforceable debt because SRT did not possess the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approval for provision of services under the agreement. It alleged SRT made a fraudulent misrepresentation of having the DGCA approval.
The airline raised a bona fide dispute, claiming that the provision of engine maintenance without DGCA approval is contrary to Indian and other applicable laws and voids the entire agreement. Hence Credit Suisse, as an assignee, does not and cannot have any claim against the company, said an earlier statement by the company.
The single bench, despite holding that SRT did not have a valid authorisation from DGCA to carry out engine maintenance during the currency of the agreement, rejected SpiceJet’s defence and ordered the winding up of the company and takeover of its assets.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...