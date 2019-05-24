SPIC’s Q4 net more than doubles

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) has more than doubled its net profit at ₹16 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 when compared with ₹7 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income in Q4 stood at ₹475 crore as against ₹399 crore.

For the year ended March 31, 2019, its net profit grew to ₹53 crore from ₹37 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income grew 31 per cent to ₹2,613 crore as compared to ₹1,999 crore.

“The company’s focus on operational efficiency, brand building and serving newer markets in India has resulted in the healthy topline and bottom-line growth of the company,” Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman – SPIC and Founding Chairman, AM International, Singapore, said in a statement.