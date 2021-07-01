Companies

Sputnik Light: DCGI denies permission to Dr Reddy's for phase 3 trials

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on July 01, 2021

The decision has been taken on the regulator’s Subject Expert Committee even though the exact details are yet to be ascertained.

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd's plans to launch Russian single dose Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik Light, in India received a setback as the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has `denied' permission to conduct phase 3 trials of the vaccine in the country.

According to reliable sources, the decision has been taken on the recommendations of the regulator’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) even though the exact details are yet to be ascertained.

Dr Reddy's, however, is silent on the development. When contacted, a spokesperson of the company told Business Line: ``We would not like to comment on this until the official minutes are published by the SEC on its website,''

Hyderabad based Dr Reddy's, the brand custodian of Sputnik V Brand in India, as part of its collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), had earlier said it was launching Sputnik Light in India with necessary regulatory approvals.

Developed by Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik Light received authorisation for use in Russia in May. The vaccine is the first component of double dose Sputnik V, administered in India, along with Covishiled and Covaxin. It is based on the human adenovirus, which transmits genetic information of the novel coronavirus.

According to the RDIF, data collected from 28 days after the shot showed that the vaccine has 79.4 per cent efficacy compared to 91.6 per cent for the two-shot Sputnik V.

Some experts see the single dose vaccine as `suitable' to India, given the huge task of vaccinating the entire population and the present vaccine shortage.

Published on July 01, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
