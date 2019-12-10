SQUATS Fitness acquires minority stake in Fitato

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
SQUATS Fitness Pvt Ltd, a Pune-based online fitness startup backed by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, has acquired a minority stake in Fitato for an undisclosed sum. The fund raising is part of Fitato's ongoing pre-series A round, which closes this month.
Fitato is an app that allows users to access any gym of their choice across any city without paying annual membership fees.
“This strategic collaboration with Fitato will allow our community members to have universal access to a plethora of gyms and fitness studios at a fixed monthly fee. Fitato's umbrella brand has over 650 partners in its network, with this alliance, the SQUATS community of 520,000 members will get access to customised packages that have been specially designed for them,” SQUATS Founder Jitendra Chouksey said in a statement.
SQUATS’s app Fittr has been downloaded more than 4 lakh times.
Fitato, a company founded in 2019, had recorded a revenue run rate of $1 million in this year. It had raised $120,000 in seed funding in late 2015 and was also selected to be a part of the FB-Start programme in 2017, an initiative by Facebook for early-stage mobile startups.
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
It’s just what your doctor prescribed — stay fit, reduce premium on your health policy
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...