Srei Equipment Finance invokes 2.08% stake in Eros International Media

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 13, 2021

Move in line with 2017 pledge agreement, says Srei Equipment Finance

Srei Equipment Finance has invoked 20 lakh pledged shares, aggregating to 2.08 per cent stake, in Eros International Media.

“The company has invoked a pledge on the equity shares of Eros International Media as per the provisions of the pledge agreement dated July 3, 2017,” Srei Equipment Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Srei Equipment Finance gets EoI from Makara Cap for ₹2,200-cr investment

The pledge was invoked on July 9, 2013, it added.

Srei Equipment Finance held 12.71 per cent stake in Eros Media earlier; post invocation, it stands at 10.63 per cent.

Srei Equipment Finance receives EoI from global investors to infuse up to $250 m

Shares of Eros Media were trading 2.30 per cent higher at ₹26.65 apiece on BSE.

Published on July 13, 2021

