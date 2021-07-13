Srei Equipment Finance invokes 2.08% stake in Eros International Media

Srei Equipment Finance has invoked 20 lakh pledged shares, aggregating to 2.08 per cent stake, in Eros International Media.

“The company has invoked a pledge on the equity shares of Eros International Media as per the provisions of the pledge agreement dated July 3, 2017,” Srei Equipment Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The pledge was invoked on July 9, 2013, it added.

Srei Equipment Finance held 12.71 per cent stake in Eros Media earlier; post invocation, it stands at 10.63 per cent.

Shares of Eros Media were trading 2.30 per cent higher at ₹26.65 apiece on BSE.