SRM Technologies eyes US, Japan for business growth

SRM Technologies, an IT solution provider, has announced that it is looking at boosting its business in India, the US and Japan in the near future as Covid-19 has opened up a market to offer its digital capabilities to companies that are in need of building business resilience.

The Chennai-headquartered company has developed an approach that uses “4E Framework” - Envision-Enhance-Empower-Enable, with special focus on the North America, Asia Pacific and Japan markets.

“We are looking at digitisation as a focus area and specifically how one can build a business in this space and generate revenue. We have this solution now - Let’s get back to business - specifically designed to help businesses better prepare for the future,” said P Sathyanarayanan, President, SRM Group. Its solution includes e-commerce, data analytics and cloud services that will help companies cut costs while realigning their IT landscape.

SRM Technologies is of the view that several companies are still not as data-driven, customer-focused and digitally savvy as they need to be. As COVID-19 has accelerated adoption of digital technologies, companies have to embrace advanced data analytics and AI (Artificial intelligence) solutions to address the emerging needs in businesses.

“While building an operating model that is human and empathetic at its core helps people maintain morale and motivation, digital and AI Maturity would bring greater resilience to deal with unforeseen circumstances in the future, said Anand Kashyap, who has recently taken charge as the CEO of the company.

Kashyap, who brings with him more than two decades of experience in the IT services industry with special focus on enterprise software and digital services, said there would be bright opportunities for SRM Technologies, which employees more than 1000 professionals, to grow to the next level.

With offices in India, US and Japan, SRM Technologies, part of the $1-billion SRM Group, offers product engineering services, enterprise application services, high-end technology consulting and enterprise infrastructure solutions.