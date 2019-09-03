Companies

Sterling Holidays’ Guruvayur property launched

Updated on September 03, 2019

Sterling Holidays has announced the launch of its new property in Guruvayur. The launch comes after Sterling’s big announcement on expanding its footprint, through a 6-resort launch, pan-India.

The property offers a 24 hour check-in and check-out facility, specifically to cater to the comfort of the families and pilgrim groups. It is also designed to accommodate the needs of differently-abled guests. The resort features 71 well-appointed guest rooms, in Classic and Premier categories.

The property consists of a spacious open wedding hall that can accommodate up to 300 people, along with a business centre on the premises.

Published on September 03, 2019
