Sterling Holidays’ Guruvayur property launched

Sterling Holidays has announced the launch of its new property in Guruvayur. The launch comes after Sterling’s big announcement on expanding its footprint, through a 6-resort launch, pan-India.

The property offers a 24 hour check-in and check-out facility, specifically to cater to the comfort of the families and pilgrim groups. It is also designed to accommodate the needs of differently-abled guests. The resort features 71 well-appointed guest rooms, in Classic and Premier categories.

The property consists of a spacious open wedding hall that can accommodate up to 300 people, along with a business centre on the premises.