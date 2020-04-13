Companies

Sterlite Power commissions Gurgaon Palwal transmission project

Sterlite Power, a global power transmission player, on Monday announced the commissioning of Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Project (GPTL) worth ₹1,027 crore, to enhance the power capacity by 2000 MW in the region.

Envisaged as part of the inter-state transmission system project, the Gurgaon Palwal Transmission Project (GPTL) will meet the peak energy requirements of Haryana, which is expected to reach more than 12,000 MW in FY 20-21 from 9000 MW in 2014-15. The project will evacuate 2000 MW to HVPNL (Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.) ensuring access to reliable power for around 3 million households in the state.

