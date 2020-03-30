Sterlite Power in pact with 4 EPC players for Green Energy Corridor project

Sterlite Power has partnered with GE T&D India Ltd, Unitech Power Transmission Ltd (UPTL), Tata Projects Ltd (TPL) and Associate Power Structures Pvt Ltd (APSPL) to implement, manufacture and provide EPC solutions for the Green Energy Corridor (GEC).

Sterlite Power won the Lakadia Vadodara Transmission Project Limited (LVTPL) project, which involves laying over 300 km of 765 kV double-circuit transmission lines connecting the 765/400 KV Lakadia substation to the Vadodara substation in Gujarat. The project was won through a tariff-based competitive bidding in August 2019 and acquired the special purpose vehicle in December 2019.

In this project, GE will design, construct, test and commission the 765kV GIS substation at Vadodara and the 765kV AIS substation at Lakadia in Gujarat. TPL, APSPL and UPTL will provide the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC)-related supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 343km of transmission lines for the project.

Renewable energy target

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said: “This Green Energy Corridor project is very special since it will help our country to achieve its renewable energy target, and fight climate change by creating cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-based energy.” The GEC project will contribute towards India’s renewable energy target of 175GW by 2022, which was set to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions across the globe.

The GEC is a transmission network to connect States with higher renewable generation to States that lack renewable energy generation capacity. The project is under implementation in eight States — Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.