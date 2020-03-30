Sterlite Power in pact with 4 EPC players for Green Energy Corridor project

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Sterlite Power has partnered with GE T&D India Ltd, Unitech Power Transmission Ltd (UPTL), Tata Projects Ltd (TPL) and Associate Power Structures Pvt Ltd (APSPL) to implement, manufacture and provide EPC solutions for the Green Energy Corridor (GEC).
Sterlite Power won the Lakadia Vadodara Transmission Project Limited (LVTPL) project, which involves laying over 300 km of 765 kV double-circuit transmission lines connecting the 765/400 KV Lakadia substation to the Vadodara substation in Gujarat. The project was won through a tariff-based competitive bidding in August 2019 and acquired the special purpose vehicle in December 2019.
In this project, GE will design, construct, test and commission the 765kV GIS substation at Vadodara and the 765kV AIS substation at Lakadia in Gujarat. TPL, APSPL and UPTL will provide the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC)-related supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 343km of transmission lines for the project.
Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said: “This Green Energy Corridor project is very special since it will help our country to achieve its renewable energy target, and fight climate change by creating cleaner alternative to fossil fuel-based energy.” The GEC project will contribute towards India’s renewable energy target of 175GW by 2022, which was set to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions across the globe.
The GEC is a transmission network to connect States with higher renewable generation to States that lack renewable energy generation capacity. The project is under implementation in eight States — Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
As value of investments decrease and prices of essentials increase, managing personal finance assumes great ...
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...