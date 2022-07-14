Sterlite Power wins two transmission projects in Brazil

Sterlite Power Transmission, on Thursday, said its Brazilian subsidiary has won two projects at the transmission auctions held in São Paulo. The projects will be implemented over a period of 42-60 months

Promoted on June 30, 2022, by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), a total of 13 lots were auctioned for construction and maintenance of 5,425 km of transmission lines in Brazil.

“Located in the states of Bahia and Sergipe, Lot 05 will focus on developing a 113 km long transmission line and 300 MVA transmission capacity for the state of Sergipe,” the company said in a statement.

Sterlite Brazil Participações won Lot 05 offering RAP (Permitted Annual Revenue) of BRL 22 million ($4.4 million), which corresponds to a discount of 32.81 per cent in relation to the maximum amount of BRL around 30 million ($6 million), it added.

Other wins

Besides, Sterlite Power also won Lot 09, which offered RAP of BRL 88 million ($17.6 million) with a discount of 32.81 per cent over the maximum RAP of BRL 130 million ($26 million).

Located in the states of Mato Grosso and Pará, Lot 09 will involve building a 505 km long transmission line and 850 MVA capacity to address the energy demands in the regions of Claudia (MT) and Novo Progresso (PA).

The projects are estimated to generate around 32,000 direct jobs during the construction period.

Sterlite Power Brazil CEO, Amitabh Prasad, said, “Brazil is very important for our investments, a country where the power sector has a long-term pipeline. We had prepared ourselves well for this auction and, with these two projects, we will continue to contribute to the flow of energy in the regions of Bahia, Sergipe, Mato Grosso and Pará.”

In addition to new wins above, the Brazilian subsidiary of the Indian company currently has six projects in the country, three of which will be delivered this year and three are in the project developmental stage.