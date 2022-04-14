Stockal raises ₹68.5 crore in Series A funding round

Global investment platform Stockal on Wednesday said it has raised $9 million (about ₹68.5 crore) in its series A funding round. Hashed Venture Fund (a Korean fund in Fintech and crypto space) and PEAK6 (US-based investment firm and owner of Apex Fintech) participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement.

ARC Group Ventures, Trica, 7Square, AZ Ventures, Czar Capital, Riso Capital and some of Stockal's existing investors also participated in the funding round, it added. Stockal will utilise the funds for driving its international expansion plans to enter the Southeast Asian markets.

Last year, Stockal expanded into MENA (Middle East and North Africa) with an office in Dubai and partnerships in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain.