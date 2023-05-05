Kolkata, May 05 Pune-based Airattix, a digital marketplace providing end-to-end storage and parking solutions to consumers is looking to expand its footprint into Tier II towns and cities. The company, which works on similar lines like an Airbnb, is also looking to foray into overseas markets including Middle East and Eastern Europe to tap into the growing demand for storage and parking space services among B2C consumers.

Aditya Kale, Founder, Airattix, said the company has been witnessing a revenue growth of around 25 per cent over the last six months. The company, which claims to be among the first movers in the storage and parking spaces aggregator industry, expects the markets to grow manifold moving forward backed by rising awareness and increasing need particularly among the migrant workers community.

“I have been into the warehousing industry and while catering to the needs of B2B industry I felt the need for such services among B2C consumers so I set up a dedicated warehousing facility in Pune and started acquiring customers through organic marketing. But then when Covid happened lot of migration was taking place and people required storage facility and so public storage facility started gaining traction. Then I decided to expand and set up a marketplace wherein anyone having extra space could sign up on our platform. This is an asset light model,” Kale told businessline.

Customers can now rent storage and parking spaces as per their requirements from their platform (airattix.com).

Airattix’s platform offers multiple options of parking and storage spaces with real-time availability and pricing information, making it easier for customers to find and book spaces that meet their needs. The platform also provides value-added services such as movers and packers and goods insurance through third-party vendors.

Expanding footprint

The company, which launched its services in 2019, has expanded its presence in around 20 cities with over 10,000 registered users. The company has secured close to ₹2 crore in pre-series A funding round from a group of angel investors in July 2022. It recently ventured into Kolkata.

Airattix creates an extra income opportunity to individuals who can list and rent out their privately owned unused parking and storage spaces through the portal to genuine verified customers who need it.

“Kolkata has a high rate of on-street parking, which is estimated to be around 50 per cent of the total parking demand. We are looking forward to providing storage and parking solutions to the residents of Kolkata. Kolkata is an important market as the job market is growing, and people would like to store their extra belongings at a secured location. Our goal is to provide our customers with comprehensive storage and parking solutions under one roof, leveraging the latest technology to ensure that our customers can book parking and storage spaces on the go and enjoy a stress-free experience. In the newly developing areas of New Town and Salt Lake City many working professionals do not own a vehicle and rely more on the public modes of transport, they can rent out their privately owned vacant car parks to the genuine verified customers who need them,” he said.

The company is looking to expand its presence into Tier II cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore in the next few months. It is also onboarding shopping mall and other commercial properties’ owners for parking space rentals.

It is also looking to foray into international markets such as Middle East and Eastern Europe in the next two-to-three years.