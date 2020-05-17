Stratton Ventures partners with Heron Aviation

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Mumbai-headquartered Stratton Ventures Pvt Ltd has partnered with a German aviation services company, Heron Aviation to support the medical evacuation and repatriation services brand, AirCare. AirCare soon plans to launch a pan-India dedicated helicopter fleet.
According to a source, AirCare’s fleet of helicopters medical evacuations pan-India assisted by select midsize aircraft. In the interim and in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic it is working exclusively with the Heron Fleet along with specially curated aircraft that meet their stringent quality control guidelines.
“A dedicated team is available 24/7 across Germany, India and Mauritius to offer an impeccable and cost-effective service to those wishing to be back to their home country or to avail themselves to medical services closer to home,” the source added. Headquartered in Southern Germany, Heron Aviation is an aircraft management and business aviation services firm committed to the flawless execution of the aircraft ownership experience.
Stratton Ventures Pvt Ltd is headquartered in Mumbai, the financial and entertainment of India. Vaishali Verma, Sales Director for Stratton had the following to added, “After StardustJets, it is a pleasure to be associated with Heron on aircareworldwide.com to provide continuity in the vision of unparalleled customer service and stringent quality control across the group.”
Recently, Flaps Aviation Private Limited’s Book Air Ambulance a ‘bed–to–bed’ online air ambulance service providers in the country, announced the launch of affordable air ambulance services.
