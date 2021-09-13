Stryder Cycles launches two new e-bikes

Stryder Cycles, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata International Limited, on Monday announced the launch of urban commuter segment e-bikes, Voltic 1.7 and Contino ETB-100 at an introductory price of₹29,995.

With a riding range of 60 km per charge, the ARAI-compliant lightweight bike Contino ETB-100 has seven speeds and three ride modes (electric, hybrid and pedal) besides a host of smart safety features, and is suitable for almost all Indian terrains, the company said in a release.

On the other hand, Stryder Voltic 1.7 is loaded with features including a powerful 48V / 260W motor, a rechargeable 48V lithium-ion battery that can be charged in three hours, and the highest range per charge, it said.

E-bikes have in recent times emerged as a viable mode of electric transport and an alternative to polluting petroleum-driven, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles across the world, Stryder said.

Rising fuel costs have further propelled a search for transport alternatives that are easy on the pocket, it said.

"Contino ETB-100 and Stryder Voltic 1.7 meet the requirement of daily urban commutes and intra-city rides with ease-of-use and safety features. With a running cost of merely six paise per km, ETB 100 is one of the most economical e-bike on the Indian horizon and is going to be a game changer for this rapidly-evolving segment," said Rahul Gupta, business head, Stryder Cycle Private Limited.

Mirage E+

Keeping in mind the needs of the rural population, the company has also launched Stryder Mirage E+, a new-generation roadster bicycle specially developed for daily workers and rural geographies to address their commuting woes, he said.

Priced at ₹37,999 and with detachable battery, ETB -100 comes with smart safety features such as dual disc brakes for better control, key locked battery, smart ride (auto power cut off on applying either of brakes) and front LED lamps for night vision, the release stated.

The most competitive e-bike in its category, Voltic 1.7 has features such as a secured in-frame rechargeable 48V Lithium-ion battery, suspension fork, big tyre size for better balance among others. The bike is available at an introductory price of ₹29,995, the company said.

Stryder offers a wide range of bicycles under premium, MTB, SLR, kids and roadster categories through its over 4,000 retail outlets across India.

Besides, the company also caters to overseas markets in regions such as SAARC, Africa and Middle.