Stryder Cycles launches two new e-bikes

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Stryder Cycles, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata International Limited, on Monday announced the launch of urban commuter segment e-bikes, Voltic 1.7 and Contino ETB-100 at an introductory price of₹29,995.
With a riding range of 60 km per charge, the ARAI-compliant lightweight bike Contino ETB-100 has seven speeds and three ride modes (electric, hybrid and pedal) besides a host of smart safety features, and is suitable for almost all Indian terrains, the company said in a release.
On the other hand, Stryder Voltic 1.7 is loaded with features including a powerful 48V / 260W motor, a rechargeable 48V lithium-ion battery that can be charged in three hours, and the highest range per charge, it said.
E-bikes have in recent times emerged as a viable mode of electric transport and an alternative to polluting petroleum-driven, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles across the world, Stryder said.
Rising fuel costs have further propelled a search for transport alternatives that are easy on the pocket, it said.
"Contino ETB-100 and Stryder Voltic 1.7 meet the requirement of daily urban commutes and intra-city rides with ease-of-use and safety features. With a running cost of merely six paise per km, ETB 100 is one of the most economical e-bike on the Indian horizon and is going to be a game changer for this rapidly-evolving segment," said Rahul Gupta, business head, Stryder Cycle Private Limited.
Keeping in mind the needs of the rural population, the company has also launched Stryder Mirage E+, a new-generation roadster bicycle specially developed for daily workers and rural geographies to address their commuting woes, he said.
Priced at ₹37,999 and with detachable battery, ETB -100 comes with smart safety features such as dual disc brakes for better control, key locked battery, smart ride (auto power cut off on applying either of brakes) and front LED lamps for night vision, the release stated.
The most competitive e-bike in its category, Voltic 1.7 has features such as a secured in-frame rechargeable 48V Lithium-ion battery, suspension fork, big tyre size for better balance among others. The bike is available at an introductory price of ₹29,995, the company said.
Stryder offers a wide range of bicycles under premium, MTB, SLR, kids and roadster categories through its over 4,000 retail outlets across India.
Besides, the company also caters to overseas markets in regions such as SAARC, Africa and Middle.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...