MullenLowe Group has appointed S Subramanyeswar, aka Subbu, as the Group Chief Executive Officer of MullenLowe Lintas Group India, effective immediately.

In a strategic re-alignment from the previous model, all the functions of the Group will now report to Subbu, says a press release. In addition, Subbu will continue to directly lead the strategy function for the group in India and maintain his role as Chief Strategy Officer for the MullenLowe APAC region.

Alex Leikikh, Chairman of MullenLowe Group and Executive Vice President of Interpublic Group, said, “During these transformative times where we are all facing many challenges, I believe, there is no better person to lead MullenLowe Lintas Group than Subbu. He is a proven leader with hard-core strategic skills, business imagination and the ability to bring people together. Subbu has a global perspective on how brands, communication and technology will intersect in the future. He’s also a big believer in brand purpose. This combination is exactly what we need as the company enters the next chapter.”

Since joining the company in 2011, Subbu has played a leading role in MullenLowe Lintas Group becoming the No.1 agency in India and APAC, and No.2 globally on the Effie Index ranking. MullenLowe Lintas Group was also awarded ‘Agency of the year’ several times at India and APAC Effies, and by Tambuli, Campaign South Asia, Ad Age, and WARC with Subbu helming the leadership from the strategy end, says the release.

“Lintas is one of those extraordinary institutions to have truly impacted Indian society for decades through big, bold, culture-leading ideas based on a decisive stand taken by the brand. The opportunity that lies ahead in an ever-expanding world of possibilities is limitless, but to seize it, we must focus precisely, move at a rapid pace, and be transformational. A big part of my job is to widen our creative and strategic aperture to innovatively apply technology and talent to solve new problems for clients, for people, and the world at large,” said Subbu.

Profile

Most recently, Subbu authored ‘Brands to Stands,’ a book that celebrates the stories of how 25-plus of India’s leading brands have created brand marketing history by adopting a point of view, taking a stand, and spearheading purposeful action.

In addition, Subbu has authored and won 142 awards at India Effies, APAC Effies, Global Effies, Asian Marketing Effectiveness, WARC and by 4A’s – American Association of Advertising Agencies. He has also been Jury Chair at Jay Chiat Awards for Strategic Excellence in 2021 and 2022 and judged the coveted IPA Effectiveness Awards 2022 in UK.

He has spent two-and-a-half decades in advertising and marketing, having worked at Wipro, Publics, Rediffusion Y&R, and Saatchi & Saatchi in the markets of India, US, and UK.