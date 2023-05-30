Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Philogen SpA have entered into a licensing agreement for commercialising Philogen’s specialty cancer product, Nidlegy (Daromun) in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Nidlegy, currently in advanced Phase III clinical trials, is a new immunotherapy product being developed by Philogen to treat melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sun will have exclusive rights to commercialise Nidlegy for indications of skin cancers in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Philogen will complete pivotal clinical trials for the product in Europe, pursue Marketing Authorisation with regulatory authorities and manufacture commercial supplies, a joint note from the companies said.

Sun Pharma will be responsible for commercialisation activities, it said, and two partner companies would equally share post-commercialisation economics, the company added. Philogen will retain intellectual property rights for Nidlegy for other territories and indications other than skin cancers.

Hellen De Kloet, Sun Pharma Business Head (Western Europe and ANZ) said, the addition of the close-to-market treatment in skin cancers to its existing Odomzo franchise positioned the company to provide patient solutions across a broad spectrum of skin cancers in various disease stages.

Philogen is an Italian-Swiss company active in the biotechnology sector, specialised in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of highly lethal diseases.

Prof Dr Dario Neri, CEO and CSO of Philogen, said, the collaboration would focus on the commercialisation of Nidlegy, a new immunotherapy that holds the promise of improving the therapeutic options for patients suffering from melanoma and non-melanoma skincancers.