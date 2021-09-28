Sun Pharma launches Chericof 12 for cough management

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it launched a novel formulation in cough management — Chericof 12 — in the country.
The medication is the first prescription cough syrup in India which gives relief for up to 12 hours, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement.
It is manufactured using Polistirex technology for sustained release of the drug, it added.
Chericof 12 is approved for patients of age group six years and above.
“The Polistirex technology used in Chericof 12 helps in improving patient compliance and avoids the need for frequent dosing,” Sun Pharma India Business CEO Kirti Ganorkar noted.
Polistirex technology involves the complexation of two drugs, Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide and Chlorpheniramine maleate with resins.
The resin granules of both drugs are added in suspension to form Chericof 12.
Complexation of drugs with polistirex not only provides sustained release but also masks the bitter taste making it more palatable.
Chericof 12 is a prescription product and should only be taken on the doctor’s advice, the drug maker stated.
Sun Pharma is the world’s fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India’s top drug firm.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...