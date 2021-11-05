Sun TV posts 18% rise in consolidated net in Q2

Sun TV Network on Friday posted 18 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the second quarter at ₹395.46 crore. The south India-based broadcaster posted ₹335.09 crore in net profit for the same quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew at 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹848.67 crore (₹768.69 crore) for the September quarter.

The Board of Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share. This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹3.75 per share announced on August 13, 2021.