Sundaram Clayton, TVS Motor sell stake in Suprajit Engineering

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Sundaram Clayton and TVS Motor Company almost exited from Suprajit Engineering as they sold a significant portion of their stake in the firm on Wednesday. According to the bulk deal data on the NSE, TVS Motor Company sold 28.09 lakh shares and Sundaram Clayton sold 56.62 lakh shares at an average price of ₹284.70.
Most of the shares (about 46.51 lakh shares) were bought by Unifi Capital, a Chennai-based portfolio management company.
Also read: TVS Motor cuts electric scooter prices in Bengaluru, Delhi
As of March 2021, Sundaram Clayton held 4.13 per cent stake (or 57.72 lakh shares) and TVS Motor held 2.07 per cent stake (or 28.92 lakh shares) in the Karnataka-based Suprajit Engineering.
The stock of Suprajit fell 8.25 per cent to close at ₹284.70 on the BSE on Wednesday.
At the end of March 2021, promoters held 44.57 per cent stake in Suprajit Engineering. Mutual funds held 10.84 per cent stake (mostly by DSP Small Cap Fund and HDFC Small Cap Fund) and foreign portfolio investors held 4.33 per cent stake. While small investors held 16.58 per cent stake in the company, HNIs held 9.06 per cent stake. The HNIs included Shobita Punja and MRB Punja who collectively held 2.38 per cent stake in the small-cap company.
The Karantaka-based firm had posted a profit of ₹48.83 crore for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021 on revenues of ₹346.76 crore. For FY21, it had posted a PAT of ₹137.92 crore on total revenues of ₹1,112.28 crore.
TVS family members in December had announced restructuring of group companies. Venu Srinivasan, MD of TVS Motor Company, had informed the exchanges that the family has agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement to align and synchronise the ownership of shares in various group companies.
Subsequently, the company had set in process a composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement that included demerger of various businesses managed by various family members into companies that are majority-owned by respective families.
However, it is not known whether the sale of stake in Suprajit Engineering is part of the structured deal.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...