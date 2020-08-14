Sunil Duggal is new CEO of Vedanta

Vedanta has elevated former CEO of Hindustan Zinc, Sunil Duggal as Chief Executive Officer. In March, Duggal was given additional charge as Vedanta’s interim CEO.

Former Tata Steel Vice-President and Head of Mining Arun Misra succeeded him as CEO of HZL.

Duggal has been associated with Vedanta for the past 10 years and has over 35 years of diverse leadership experience. He is President of the Federation of Mining Industries and Chairman of CII Mining Committee.

Duggal takes over as CEO when Vedanta is gearing up for the next phase of growth with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ call of the government.