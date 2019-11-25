Surat’s Divya Textiles sets up first unit in Telangana’s integrated park

Divya Textiles of Surat in Gujarat has set up the first unit at the upcoming Whitegold Spintex Integrated Textile Park, which is being established at Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district of Telangana.

The company has set up 24 rapier looms with electronic jacquard and produces 1,200 sarees per day.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries & IT), Telangana, and Shri E V Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Telangana State Industrial Investment Corporation were present on the occasion.

More than 60 textile entrepreneurs from Surat attended the event. In his address Ranjan assured of full support to the investors regarding approval of incentives and also encouraged them to submit proposals for customized incentives.

Whitegold Spintex Integrated Textile Park is being set up over 130 acres of land at Ibrahimpatnam and will provide developed plots to weaving, knitting and garment units.