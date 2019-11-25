Companies

Surat’s Divya Textiles sets up first unit in Telangana’s integrated park

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

Divya Textiles of Surat in Gujarat has set up the first unit at the upcoming Whitegold Spintex Integrated Textile Park, which is being established at Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district of Telangana.

The company has set up 24 rapier looms with electronic jacquard and produces 1,200 sarees per day.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries & IT), Telangana, and Shri E V Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Telangana State Industrial Investment Corporation were present on the occasion.

More than 60 textile entrepreneurs from Surat attended the event. In his address Ranjan assured of full support to the investors regarding approval of incentives and also encouraged them to submit proposals for customized incentives.

Whitegold Spintex Integrated Textile Park is being set up over 130 acres of land at Ibrahimpatnam and will provide developed plots to weaving, knitting and garment units.

Published on November 25, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Novartis to buy US biotech The Medicines Co for $9.7 billion