Suzlon postpones EGM to April 7

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 25, 2020 Published on March 25, 2020

Debt ridden wind energy company Suzlon has postponed its Extra General Meeting (EGM) to April 7.

It was scheduled for March 24. “This is to further inform that considering the severity of the pandemic situation of COVID-19 and in the light of notification issued by the Government of Gujarat declaring lockdown and prohibiting all non-essential services / activities especially in the city of Ahmedabad, it has become imperative to postpone the EGM to a future date on account of force majeure circumstances,” it said in a filing to the exchanges.

However, E-voting done by the members during the period from 9.00 a.m. of 21st March 2020 till 5.00 p.m. of 23rd March 2020 would continue to remain valid and the votes cast through remote e-voting shall not be unblocked by the Scrutiniser until the conclusion of the EGM, the filing added.

