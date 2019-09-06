Suzlon scraps ₹8,500 crore debt repayment offer as Vestas backs out

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Suzlon Energy withdrew an offer to repay about ₹8,500 crore ($1.2 billion) to lenders after Vestas Wind Systems A/C, which was backing the proposal, pulled out of the debt-resolution plan, according to people familiar with the matter.
The settlement was the only offer before the lenders led by State Bank of India after Brookfield Asset Management Inc. dropped out last month, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. The banks are yet to decide on the next steps to recover their dues, one of the people said.
Read also: Suzlon offers to repay ₹8,500 cr to settle stressed debt
The wind-turbine maker has been struggling since 2017 after government shifted to auctions as the preferred method to install wind projects. That curtailed orders for the company amid rising operational costs and stiffer competition from global players.
A representative for SBI didn’t respond to for seeking comment while Suzlon’s spokeswoman declined to comment. Suzlon’s long-term bank facilities were downgraded to D from BB in April by Care Ratings Ltd. and the company missed payments on its dollar-denominated convertibles in July.
