Swiggy adopts permanent work-from-anywhere policy

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has announced permanent work-from-anywhere for majority of roles.

Under the policy, the corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely and converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding. Employees in partner-facing roles are, however, required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations.

“We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse from employees, managers and leaders. This led us to introducing ‘work from anywhere’ as a permanent option for employees giving them the convenience of flexible cycles of work and leisure wherever they may be,” said Girish Menon, HR Head, Swiggy.

The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years, said the company. Swiggy employees are working out of 487 cities in 27 States and four union territories(UT) across the country.

Previously start-ups like Spinny, NoBroker, Meesho and Magicpin had allowed remote work for most of their workforce.