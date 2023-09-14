Foodtech major Swiggy has expanded its footprint in Karnataka as it has partnered with over 4,000 restaurants in the state to offer fast ordering and delivery.

The company is expanding to Ballari, Bijapur, Chikmagalur, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Sirsi, Kundanpura and Koteshwar. This expansion builds on Swiggy’s presence in existing cities such as Bengaluru, Manipal, Mysuru. With this move, the company aims to bring doorstep delivery of local delicacies and popular restaurant brands to a larger audience.

These include a range of legendary eateries, trendy new cafes, ice cream parlors, and national and international Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) in these cities of Karnataka.

“The expansion of operations will create both direct and indirect employment while supporting the local economy,” the statement said.

“Swiggy has continually strived to offer its users unmatched convenience. With our entry into these new cities in Karnataka, we are extending our world-class delivery services to a new group of eager customers. We’re excited to collaborate with local restaurants, supporting their growth and fostering employment opportunities for the local community,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, National Business Head, Food Marketplace, Swiggy.

Swiggy One members will have access to benefits, including unlimited free deliveries, no surge fee, and exclusive offers, enhancing their overall dining experience.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit