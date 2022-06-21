Swiggy experiments with video commerce on Minis

Bengaluru, June 21

Swiggy is experimenting with video commerce under its new D2C brands-focused pilot, Minis on Swiggy. As of now, the company has tied up with actress and influencer Sakshi Malik to recommend five brands on the consumer-facing Minis app.

“Swiggy plans to work with influencers and sellers to help customers find what’s interesting and on trend. These influencer partnerships will be sponsored by both Swiggy and featured brands,” a source close to the development told BusinessLine.

“Minis is a discovery platform for D2C and homegrown brands. Customers are already present on the Swiggy app, so the company is now working to ready the backend, which is the seller base. Swiggy is currently ramping up efforts to help brands setup their brand imagery, content, payments, product catalogue, etc,” he added.

Video commerce has been a growing trend in the e-commerce industry. E-commerce majors like Myntra, and Flipkart have bet big on these influencer-led videos and live streams to increase the customer conversion rate and wallet share on the platform. Video commerce can also help brands get visibility among a sea of listed companies.

The Swiggy Minis pilot is currently being run in Mumbai and Bengaluru, with the consumer app made available to only a few Swiggy users in the past one or two weeks. Minis seller app which was released on Android Play Store in March 2022, is a Shopify-like ecommerce enablement offering for D2C brands. Till now, the company is estimated to have onboarded over 150 brands on Minis.

Minis is targeting business owners such as bakers, craftspeople, undiscovered brands, and social media favourites among others -- people who still do not sell on apps. The app description noted that Swiggy will offer the platform on zero commissions to small businesses. The platform has onboarded stores across categories including personal care, pet essentials, jewellery, home and decor, patisserie, electronics, and home chefs, among many others.

Interestingly, Swiggy is not handling the delivery for these brands listed on Minis, the brands have the option to either handle their own order delivery or use the shipping platform Shippigo. The shipping platform is said to have over 12 logistic partners such as Delhivery, DTDC, and Ekart, among others. Some of the brands already listed on Minis include Patisserie brand Baked In BLR, French cafe La Roi, jewellery store NakhreWaali, electronics company Pebble, and packaged food company The Whole Truth Foods, among others.