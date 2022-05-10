Swiggy halts Genie services in 3 cities due to worker shortage 

Swiggy’s hyperlocal delivery service Genie has been temporarily halted in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad on account of a shortage of gig workers.

“Swiggy Genie is temporarily unavailable in three out of the 68 cities. The cricketing and festive season has resulted in a surge in demand for servicing the requirements of both the food marketplace and Instamart, requiring us to prioritise these deliveries. We hope to resume Swiggy Genie in the impacted cities soon,” a Swiggy spokesperson told BusinessLine.

Swiggy’s app in these cities has a notice that reads, “due to operational stress in your city we are temporarily unavailable. We will be back soon.”

Due to rising fuel prices, gig workers have been asking for a raise for long. In November 2021, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union wrote to Swiggy’s co-founder Srihasha Majety demanding better payouts for the delivery partners. Multiple reports also indicate that gig work companies are witnessing a high attrition rate, as delivery executives look for better job opportunities.

Both Swiggy and Zomato recently announced new policies and programmes incentivising delivery workers who have worked with the company for three-five years.

Swiggy said it would reserve 20 per cent of all fleet manager hires for its 2.7 Lakh delivery executives. The opportunity to become fleet managers was earlier only available to delivery partners who had worked with the company for at least three-four years. It is now considering reducing the tenure requirement to around two years.

Zomato, too, has set up a ₹700-crore fund for the benefit of its delivery partners. Under this fund, Zomato Delivery Partners who have been on its fleet for more than five years, will get up to ₹50,000 per child per annum. The amount will go up to ₹1,00,000 per child per annum if the delivery partner completes 10 years with Zomato.