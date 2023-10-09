Food delivery major Swiggy has rolled out Swiggy One Lite, a cheaper version of its Swiggy One membership for ₹99 for three months to customers on the app as well as through bundles with various telecom and banking partners.

The subscription will allow users to have 10 free food deliveries on orders above ₹149, 10 free Instamart deliveries on orders above ₹199, additional discounts on all restaurants and a 10 per cent discount on Swiggy’s pick-and-drop service Genie.

In comparison, the main Swiggy One subscription costs ₹1,299 for three months without any discounts, whereas Zomato Gold costs ₹999 for the same duration. However, Zomato Gold benefits don’t extend to grocery delivery vertical Blinkit.

Beyond food and Instamart, Lite users will get a 10 per cent discount on deliveries by Swiggy’ pick-up-and-drop service Swiggy Genie costing over ₹60.

Wider benefits

Customers using the main Swiggy One subscription get much wider benefits, including unlimited free deliveries over ₹149 on food and ₹199 for Instamart, a 10 per cent discount on all Genie orders, and extra offers on Swiggy’s restaurant scouting and booking app DineOut.

“Nine out of 10 members of ‘Swiggy One’ use two or more services making it one of the most valuable membership programmes in the country,” said Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of revenue and growth at Swiggy.

“After a successful B2B launch with leading players, we’re excited to introduce Swiggy One Lite on the Swiggy platform as a pocket-friendly alternative designed to bring value to our customers, especially those yet to experience the unparalleled benefits of the Swiggy One programme,” he added.

This comes just as the festive season kicks in. Both Swiggy and Zomato are trying to increase their share of subscriptions, as they attract customers who make high-volume purchases.

Meanwhile, Swiggy’s filings for FY22 showed its net loss jumping to ₹3,628.9 Crore, while revenue stood at ₹5,704.9 Crore.