Swiggy sees three-fold increase in orders for healthy food in the past year

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Food delivery major, Swiggy has witnessed a three-fold growth in the number of orders for healthy food in the last year.
Swiggy’s Health Hub was launched in July 2020 to offer healthy food options to users. Health Hub gives the nutritional break-up of each dish along with its calorie count. Over 300 restaurant brands are said to have joined the Hub in the last three months.
Further, Swiggy has also seen a 40 per cent growth in healthy food offerings by brands since September 2021. Swiggy Health Hub currently has over 100,000 healthy dishes of which 15,000 were added in the last three months alone. The company foresees this restaurant trend of creating healthier alternatives to continue over the coming months.
Swiggy Health Hub witnessed a 25 percent increase in healthy food orders after the Diwali weekend. The company has now launched a curated “Eat List” in partnership with Mandira Bedi under the Health Hub section on the Swiggy app. This offering enables users to see Mandira’s diet choices and order the same combination of meals for themselves. Mandira Bedi’s Eat List on the Swiggy app will be available from November 15 to November 21, 2021.
Also see: "Trained management professionals can better serve agri-business space"
Ashish Lingamneini, Head of Brand, Swiggy said, “Greater focus on healthy eating is an important trend that has emerged over the past year-and-a-half and will continue into the future as well. Health Hub, the first-of-its-kind dedicated destination on a large platform like Swiggy, has enabled millions of users to start eating healthy. We have now made it even more exciting with the addition of the “Eat List” and are pleased to have a fitness icon like Mandira Bedi inspire our users. Our vision is to make healthy eating more accessible by addressing whitespaces like variety, nutritional information, taste and price of healthy food.”
