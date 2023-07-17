Foodtech firm Swiggy on Monday launched a dashboard ‘Network Expansion Insight’ to help restaurants on the platform with their expansion.

This comes at a time when its rival Zomato has rolled out its platform ‘Zomato Food Trends’ for its partners to make data-driven decisions. Swiggy’s dashboard will provide restaurants with insights derived from the company’s platform data, to help them to make informed decisions when selecting the ideal location for their next outlet.

“Choosing the right location is paramount for the success of any restaurant. A distance of a few kilometers can make or break an outlet’s success. Understanding this challenge, Swiggy has developed a powerful Network Expansion dashboard to help restaurants with this decision,” the company said in a statement.

Comprehensive list

With the platform, restaurant partners will access an interface where they can specify their preferred cuisine, price range, and geography of interest. The dashboard generates a comprehensive list of potential expansion locations ranked by their viability and potential for success.

Over 100 Swiggy partners have already used the Network Expansion Insights dashboard and have seen a quicker uptick in demand in the first few weeks of launch vis-a-vis their other outlets, said the company.

“The success of our restaurant partners is the key to our platform’s growth. We’ve developed an innovative tool that gives our restaurant partners access to important data and helps them to strategically choose the ideal locations for their outlets. This empowers them to optimize their chances of success by bridging the gaps in demand and supply for specific cuisines on our platform,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy.