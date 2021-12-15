Switch Mobility plans €100-m investment in Spain

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Switch Mobility Ltd — the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland — will be setting up its European manufacturing and technology centre in Spain and the proposed project will see the company investing about €100 million over the next 10 years.
The new complex, which will come up at Castilla y León in the province of Valladolid, Spain, will comprise two modern production lines and is expected to see the first buses produced in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The facility will create up to 2,000 direct jobs and about 5,000 indirect jobs and its construction is set to commence next month, said a statement.
“This facility has been conceived to manufacture our next generation zero carbon electric buses and light CVs. This is a key step in our global growth strategy providing Switch with access to European electric bus and van markets. It will also have capacity to serve markets further afield, including South America,” said Andy Palmer, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd.
With a significant presence already in the UK and India, the new facility will extend Switch’s global footprint.
Switch has planned to sell electric buses and vans to deliver zero-carbon transport solutions. It has been built on the foundations of two new businesses – Optare in the UK and Ashok Leyland in India. Optare introduced British-built electric buses first on London roads in 2014 and it has so far, delivered 300 such vehicles. In total, they have clocked over 50 million electric kms in developed and developing markets.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...